Aurionpro Solutions bags its first order in data centre segment
Aurionpro Solutions announced its largest-ever order win in the fast-growing data centre segment, secured from one of the leading hyperscale data centre operators. The multi-year mandate entails the development of a large, AI-ready green data centre in India, designed to support next-generation, high-density computing workloads. Valued at close to Rs 350 crore, the engagement covers comprehensive design, detailed engineering, and end-to-end execution of MEP works, leveraging Aurionpro's in-house team of highly skilled specialists with expertise in mission critical infrastructure design.
Through this project, Aurionpro will partner in delivering its first AI-ready data centre, marking an important milestone as the Company contributes to the next phase of growth in India's technology ecosystem.
This project comes at a time when India's data centre market is experiencing unprecedented growth, with the country's data centre capacity reaching 1.5 GW in 2025 and projected to reach 2 GW by the end of 2026.
First Published: Mar 13 2026 | 10:50 AM IST