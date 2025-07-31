Thursday, July 31, 2025 | 12:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Greaves Cotton Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Greaves Cotton Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

HEG Ltd, Kaynes Technology India Ltd, Acutaas Chemicals Ltd and Graphite India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 31 July 2025.

HEG Ltd, Kaynes Technology India Ltd, Acutaas Chemicals Ltd and Graphite India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 31 July 2025.

Greaves Cotton Ltd soared 14.81% to Rs 242.7 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 24.11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.47 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

HEG Ltd surged 11.07% to Rs 592.9. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 11.6 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 43202 shares in the past one month.

Kaynes Technology India Ltd spiked 10.00% to Rs 6201.45. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20627 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

RBI

RBI portal helps lakhs to find unclaimed deposits: Check what's your status

England vs India 5th Test Playing 11 news

England vs India Playing 11 LIVE UPDATES, 5th Test: Will Arshdeep make India Test debut today?

Pragya Thakur

Special NIA court acquits all 7 accused in 2008 Malegaon blast case

share market, stock market

Sagility shares jump 8% defying market weakness; why is stock in demand?

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex recoups losses, down 200 pts; Nifty near 24,800; HUL gains 4%, ITC 1%

Acutaas Chemicals Ltd exploded 6.33% to Rs 1296.1. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 35967 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15828 shares in the past one month.

Graphite India Ltd spurt 5.34% to Rs 584.25. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.87 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 54728 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Board of Yuken India allots 5.84 lakh equity shares on preferential basis

Board of Yuken India allots 5.84 lakh equity shares on preferential basis

Benchmarks trade with modest losses; consumer durables shares slide

Benchmarks trade with modest losses; consumer durables shares slide

JB Chemicals slips after Q1 PAT jumps 14% YoY to Rs 202 cr

JB Chemicals slips after Q1 PAT jumps 14% YoY to Rs 202 cr

Mahindra & Mahindra Q1 PAT climbs 32% YoY to Rs 3,450 cr

Mahindra & Mahindra Q1 PAT climbs 32% YoY to Rs 3,450 cr

USD/JPY soars to near 4-month high; BoJ stands pat on rates

USD/JPY soars to near 4-month high; BoJ stands pat on rates

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchUS Pakistan Oil DealNSDL IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayITC Q1 Results PreviewTrump Tariffs on IndiaQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon