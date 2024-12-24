Business Standard

Tuesday, December 24, 2024 | 12:08 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Greaves Cotton spurts after subsidiary files DRHP for IPO

Greaves Cotton spurts after subsidiary files DRHP for IPO

Image

Last Updated : Dec 24 2024 | 12:04 PM IST

Greaves Cotton surged 10.62% to Rs 253.55 after the company's material subsidiary, Greaves Electric Mobility (GEML) has filed a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with regulatory organizations in connection with its initial public offering.

The company has filed DRHP with Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange of India (NSE).

The company will issue fresh equity shares aggregating upto Rs 1,000 crore and offer for sale (OFS) up to 5,10,00,000 equity shares and 13,83,98,200 equity shares by Abdul Latif Jameel Green Mobility Solutions DMCC.

Greaves Cotton is a multi-product and multi-location engineering company. The company is a leading name in fuel agnostic powertrain solutions, e-mobility, aftermarket & retail.

 

The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 14.33 crore in Q2 FY25 as against a net loss of Rs 379.59 crore posted in Q2 FY24. Income from operations fell by 3% YoY to Rs 705 crore during the quarter.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Vraj Iron And Steel spurts on commissioning sponge iron plant in Bilaspur

Vraj Iron And Steel spurts on commissioning sponge iron plant in Bilaspur

Concord Enviro Systems IPO ends with 10.67x subscription

Concord Enviro Systems IPO ends with 10.67x subscription

BSE SME NACDAC Infrastructure spurts on listing day

BSE SME NACDAC Infrastructure spurts on listing day

Broader mkt outperforms; auto shares gear up

Broader mkt outperforms; auto shares gear up

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 24 2024 | 11:56 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEMamata Machinery IPO Allotment DAM Capital Advisors IPO AllotmentTransrail Lighting IPOUnimech Aerospace IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon