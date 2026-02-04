Orient Green Power Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 22.85 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.23% to Rs 35.97 crore

Net Loss of Orient Green Power Company reported to Rs 22.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 24.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 4.23% to Rs 35.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 34.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.35.9734.5136.0932.833.58-0.66-18.16-21.81-22.85-24.02

