SIL Investments consolidated net profit rises 40.91% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.70% to Rs 27.20 crore

Net profit of SIL Investments rose 40.91% to Rs 19.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 13.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 21.70% to Rs 27.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 22.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.27.2022.3591.3680.5425.0718.2424.3817.5919.4613.81

Powered by Capital Market - Live News