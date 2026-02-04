Unjha Formulations standalone net profit rises 9.09% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.29% to Rs 4.41 crore

Net profit of Unjha Formulations rose 9.09% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 17.29% to Rs 4.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.4.413.765.676.120.280.240.240.220.240.22

