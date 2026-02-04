Tube Investments of India consolidated net profit declines 14.32% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.72% to Rs 5651.51 crore

Net profit of Tube Investments of India declined 14.32% to Rs 165.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 193.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 20.72% to Rs 5651.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4681.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.5651.514681.6510.3510.48675.05553.15501.59426.49165.86193.59

Powered by Capital Market - Live News