Tube Investments of India consolidated net profit declines 14.32% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 20.72% to Rs 5651.51 croreNet profit of Tube Investments of India declined 14.32% to Rs 165.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 193.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 20.72% to Rs 5651.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4681.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales5651.514681.65 21 OPM %10.3510.48 -PBDT675.05553.15 22 PBT501.59426.49 18 NP165.86193.59 -14
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Orient Green Power Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 22.85 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 04 2026 | 5:18 PM IST