Greenply Industries consolidated net profit declines 41.91% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 28 2025 | 9:52 PM IST

Sales rise 8.17% to Rs 648.77 crore

Net profit of Greenply Industries declined 41.91% to Rs 16.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 28.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.17% to Rs 648.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 599.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 30.97% to Rs 91.63 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 69.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.11% to Rs 2487.58 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2179.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales648.77599.79 8 2487.582179.92 14 OPM %7.169.50 -8.198.51 - PBDT39.4451.76 -24 177.14155.98 14 PBT24.4637.21 -34 117.00101.47 15 NP16.4828.37 -42 91.6369.96 31

First Published: Apr 28 2025 | 9:45 PM IST

