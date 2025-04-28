Vimta Labs standalone net profit rises 48.34% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 29.85% to Rs 94.44 croreNet profit of Vimta Labs rose 48.34% to Rs 18.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 29.85% to Rs 94.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 72.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 64.20% to Rs 67.34 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 41.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.19% to Rs 343.98 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 288.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales94.4472.73 30 343.98288.60 19 OPM %34.9935.64 -35.4532.58 - PBDT34.2425.77 33 124.2995.64 30 PBT25.0317.93 40 89.0062.50 42 NP18.3212.35 48 67.3441.01 64
