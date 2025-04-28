Go Digit General Insurance standalone net profit rises 119.54% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.38% to Rs 2246.87 croreNet profit of Go Digit General Insurance rose 119.54% to Rs 115.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 52.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.38% to Rs 2246.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1981.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 133.89% to Rs 424.94 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 181.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.38% to Rs 8045.96 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7096.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales2246.871981.79 13 8045.967096.40 13 OPM %-9.30-20.96 -1.24-4.04 - PBDT115.6152.66 120 424.94181.68 134 PBT115.6152.66 120 424.94181.68 134 NP115.6152.66 120 424.94181.68 134
