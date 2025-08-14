Gretex Corporate Services consolidated net profit declines 84.66% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 44.51% to Rs 21.98 croreNet profit of Gretex Corporate Services declined 84.66% to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 44.51% to Rs 21.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 39.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales21.9839.61 -45 OPM %7.8323.76 -PBDT2.169.73 -78 PBT1.509.32 -84 NP0.775.02 -85
