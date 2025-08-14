Goyal Aluminiums consolidated net profit declines 19.35% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 7.02% to Rs 17.87 croreNet profit of Goyal Aluminiums declined 19.35% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 7.02% to Rs 17.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 19.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales17.8719.22 -7 OPM %1.403.54 -PBDT0.290.72 -60 PBT0.250.66 -62 NP0.500.62 -19
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content