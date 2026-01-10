Gretex Industries consolidated net profit rises 8.41% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 62.71% to Rs 16.19 croreNet profit of Gretex Industries rose 8.41% to Rs 1.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 62.71% to Rs 16.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 9.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales16.199.95 63 OPM %4.764.52 -PBDT1.701.03 65 PBT1.430.86 66 NP1.161.07 8
First Published: Jan 10 2026 | 9:04 AM IST