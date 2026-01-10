Gretex Industries consolidated net profit rises 8.41% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 62.71% to Rs 16.19 crore

Net profit of Gretex Industries rose 8.41% to Rs 1.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 62.71% to Rs 16.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 9.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.16.199.954.764.521.701.031.430.861.161.07

