Tejas Networks reports consolidated net loss of Rs 196.55 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 87.73% to Rs 306.43 croreNet loss of Tejas Networks reported to Rs 196.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 165.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 87.73% to Rs 306.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2497.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales306.432497.30 -88 OPM %-43.8114.88 -PBDT-198.42322.54 PL PBT-302.87211.27 PL NP-196.55165.67 PL
First Published: Jan 10 2026 | 9:04 AM IST