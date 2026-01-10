Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency consolidated net profit rises 37.56% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 27.20% to Rs 2121.14 crore

Net profit of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency rose 37.56% to Rs 585.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 425.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 27.20% to Rs 2121.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1667.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.2121.141667.5291.9894.74728.15548.22717.20538.20585.16425.38

Powered by Capital Market - Live News