Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency consolidated net profit rises 37.56% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 27.20% to Rs 2121.14 croreNet profit of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency rose 37.56% to Rs 585.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 425.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 27.20% to Rs 2121.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1667.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales2121.141667.52 27 OPM %91.9894.74 -PBDT728.15548.22 33 PBT717.20538.20 33 NP585.16425.38 38
First Published: Jan 10 2026 | 9:04 AM IST