Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Gujarat Poly Electronics standalone net profit declines 51.68% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 06 2024 | 5:22 PM IST
Sales rise 5.64% to Rs 4.31 crore
Net profit of Gujarat Poly Electronics declined 51.68% to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.64% to Rs 4.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 59.25% to Rs 2.16 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.95% to Rs 16.92 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales4.314.08 6 16.9215.97 6 OPM %5.802.94 -7.926.89 - PBDT0.451.55 -71 2.035.52 -63 PBT0.401.49 -73 1.845.30 -65 NP0.721.49 -52 2.165.30 -59
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Pithampur Poly Products reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Gujarat Poly Electronics reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.39 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Jindal Poly declines after weak Q3 performance

Jindal Poly Investment &amp; Finance Company consolidated net profit rises 102.06% in the December 2023 quarter

Jindal Poly Films reports consolidated net loss of Rs 19.41 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Investments through P-note surge to near 6-yr high at Rs 1.5 trillion

Board of GHCL approves revenue budget and capital budget for FY25

EaseMyTrip.com opens new franchise store in Amritsar

Punjab Chemicals &amp; Crop Protection consolidated net profit declines 24.69% in the March 2024 quarter

SPS International reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 06 2024 | 3:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEIndegene IPO Godrej Family Split NewsTitan Share PriceIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon