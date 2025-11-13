Thursday, November 13, 2025 | 01:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Groww climbs on strong post-listing momentum

Groww climbs on strong post-listing momentum

Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the parent of Groww, extended its upbeat market debut with a 10.74% rise to Rs 145, keeping sentiment buoyant for a second straight session.

The stock is now trading 45% above its IPO price of Rs 100.

Groww had listed on Wednesday (12 November) at Rs 114, opening at a 14% premium. It ended that session at Rs 130.94 on the BSE, reflecting a premium of 30.93% over the issue price. Strong investor interest had already been evident during the IPO, which was subscribed 17.60 times. The issue ran from 4 November to 7 November with a price band of Rs 95 to 100.

 

The offering included a fresh issue of Rs 1,060 crore and an offer-for-sale of Rs 5,572.30 crore of shares from investor selling shareholders.

From the fresh proceeds, Groww plans to allocate Rs 152.5 crore to cloud infrastructure, Rs 225 crore to brand building and performance marketing, Rs 205 crore to bolster the capital base of its NBFC arm Groww Creditserv Technology, and Rs 167.5 crore to support the margin trading facility business of Groww Invest Tech. The remaining funds will be directed towards general corporate purposes and future acquisitions.

Groww has built a sizeable footprint since its launch in 2018, emerging as a full-stack digital investment platform with offerings across stocks, mutual funds, derivatives and loans. It serves customers across 98% of Indian pin codes, operates 37 million demat accounts and oversees Rs 2.6 lakh crore in AUM through subsidiaries spanning broking, lending and asset management.

For the six months ended 31 March 2025, the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 378.99 crore and operating income of Rs 904.40 crore.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Marathon Nextgen launches Rs 370 crore residential development in Bhandup

IRCTC Q2 PAT rises 11% YoY to Rs 342 cr

Nifty trades above 25,950 mark; pharma shares rally

Ivalue Infosolutions consolidated net profit rises 54.40% in the September 2025 quarter

AXISCADES Technologies consolidated net profit rises 87.15% in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 12:38 PM IST

