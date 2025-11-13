Thursday, November 13, 2025 | 12:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nifty trades above 25,950 mark; pharma shares rally

Image

Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
The headline equity benchmarks traded with moderate gains in the early-afternoon trade. The Nifty traded above the 25,950 mark. Pharma shares extended gains for the second consecutive trading session.

At 12:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, added 314.65 points or 0.37% to 84,781.16. The Nifty 50 index rose 93.20 points or 0.36% to 25,967.45.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.26% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.30%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,133 shares rose and 1,874 shares fell. A total of 206 shares were unchanged.

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slipped 1.13% to 11.97. The Nifty 25 November 2025 futures were trading at 26,070.60 at a premium of 103.15 points as compared with the spot at 25,967.45.

 

The Nifty option chain for the 25 November 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 57.6 lakh contracts at the 26,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 42.9 lakh contracts was seen at the 26,000 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Pharma index jumped 0.89% to 22,793.50. The index rallied 1.89% in two consecutive trading sessions.

Biocon (up 3.76%), Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (up 3.53%), Aurobindo Pharma (up 3.03%), Lupin (up 1.61%), Alkem Laboratories (up 1.22%), Gland Pharma (up 1.08%), Cipla (up 0.88%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 0.8%), Dr Reddys Laboratories (up 0.74%) and Divis Laboratories (up 0.73%) advanced.

On the other hand, Mankind Pharma (down 0.48%), Zydus Lifesciences (down 0.28%) and Ajanta Pharma (down 0.27%) edged lower.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Cupid rallied 3.16% after the company reported 140.47% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 24.12 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 10.03 crore posted in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 103.22% YoY to Rs 84.44 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

NIBE hit a lower circuit of 5% after the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 8.44 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with a net profit of Rs 9.12 crore posted in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations fell 46.04% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 73.37 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Data Patterns (India) jumped 5.81% after the companys consolidated net profit jumped 62.45% to Rs 49.19 crore on 237.79% surge in revenue from operations to Rs 307.46 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Ivalue Infosolutions consolidated net profit rises 54.40% in the September 2025 quarter

AXISCADES Technologies consolidated net profit rises 87.15% in the September 2025 quarter

Mukta Arts reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.58 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Jeevan Scientific Technology reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Nitco reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.00 crore in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 12:38 PM IST

