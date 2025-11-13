Thursday, November 13, 2025 | 01:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IRCTC Q2 PAT rises 11% YoY to Rs 342 cr

IRCTC Q2 PAT rises 11% YoY to Rs 342 cr

Image

Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) reported a 11.09% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 342.02 crore, while revenue from operations rose 7.70% to Rs 1,145.99 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 457.21 crore in Q2 FY26, marking a 9.75% year-on-year increase.

Total expenses rose 7.09% to Rs 757.56 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25. During the quarter, the cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 19.59 crore (up 18.94% YoY), while employee benefits expense was at Rs 81.08 crore (up 5.46% YoY).

On the segmental front, catering was at Rs 481.95 crore (down 7.25% YoY), revenue from rail neer was at Rs 94.06 crore (up 4.26% YoY), internet ticketing stood at Rs 385.87 crore (up 4.02% YoY) and revenue from tourism was at Rs 149.52 crore (up 20.15% YoY) during the quarter.

 

IRCTC has declared an interim dividend of Rs 5 per equity share of Rs 20 each, representing a payout of 25% for the financial year 2025-26. The company has fixed Friday, 21st November 2025 as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for receiving the interim dividend.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is an Indian public sector undertaking that provides ticketing, catering, and tourism services for the Indian Railways.

Shares of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation shed 0.70% to Rs 710.50 on the BSE.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 12:29 PM IST

