GRSE inks MoU with Centum Electronics to develop advanced naval navigation systems

Image

Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) has announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Bengaluru-based Centum Electronics to collaborate on the research and development of advanced naval navigation systems.

This partnership will focus on leveraging and enhancing manufacturing infrastructure for components and sub-assemblies of these systems, including onboard installation, integration, commissioning, and trials. It will also provide services for the modernization and upgrade of existing systems.

The company stated that this collaboration marks an important milestone in GRSEs ongoing efforts to expand its technological capabilities and support the Government of Indias Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative by promoting indigenous R&D and manufacturing in advanced defence systems.

 

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers is a premier shipbuilding company in India under the administrative control of the Ministry of Defence, primarily catering to the shipbuilding requirements of the Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard. As of 31 March 2025, the Government of India holds 74.50% in the company.

The company's net profit jumped 37.84% to Rs 120.18 crore on a 29.73% increase in revenue to Rs 1,309.87 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

The scrip shed 0.79% to end at Rs 2,690 on the BSE.

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

