GRSE signs MoU with Kalyani Strategic Systems
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Kalyani Strategic Systems on 05 March 2026. This MoU was signed to jointly develop and promote indigenous solutions for advanced naval systems, unmanned platforms, and other strategic maritime capabilities for domestic and global markets.
First Published: Mar 05 2026 | 6:04 PM IST