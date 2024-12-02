GST collection rises 8.5% to Rs 1.82 lakh crore in November

Gross GST collections grew 8.5 per cent to over Rs 1.82 lakh crore in November on account of increased sales spurred by the festive season, according to official data. The Central GST collection stood at Rs 34,141 crore, State GST at Rs 43,047 crore, Integrated IGST (Rs 91,828 crore) and cess (Rs 13,253 crore), according to government data released on Sunday. The highest-ever GST collection of Rs 2.1 trillion was reported in April.
