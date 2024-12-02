Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GST collection rises 8.5% to Rs 1.82 lakh crore in November

GST collection rises 8.5% to Rs 1.82 lakh crore in November

Image

Last Updated : Dec 02 2024 | 10:05 AM IST

Gross GST collections grew 8.5 per cent to over Rs 1.82 lakh crore in November on account of increased sales spurred by the festive season, according to official data. The Central GST collection stood at Rs 34,141 crore, State GST at Rs 43,047 crore, Integrated IGST (Rs 91,828 crore) and cess (Rs 13,253 crore), according to government data released on Sunday. The highest-ever GST collection of Rs 2.1 trillion was reported in April.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Manickam Tagore, Congress MP

Congress MP Manickam Tagore moves adjournment notice to discuss Adani issue

Cyclone Dana, Cyclone, Dana

LIVE news updates: Schools shut in several Tamil Nadu districts amid heavy rainfall

Stock market

Market LIVE: Sensex down 150 pts at 79,650; Nifty at 24,100; Financial stocks drag

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) is likely to bring out a list of 500 companies that can participate in the Centre's internship scheme, based on the average annual corporate social responsibility (CSR) expenditure of the previous three years,

PM Internship Scheme: Launch delayed; applicants awaiting revised timeline

WTC points table

WTC final 2025 qualification scenarios: India, South Africa, AUS chances

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 02 2024 | 9:44 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVEIndia Q2 GDP GrowthStocks to buyIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon