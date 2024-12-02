Business Standard
Real Estate stocks edge higher

Real Estate stocks edge higher

Last Updated : Dec 02 2024 | 10:05 AM IST

Real Estate stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Realty index increasing 95.82 points or 1.2% at 8055.64 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Realty index, Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 2.91%), Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 2.37%),Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 1.81%),Godrej Properties Ltd (up 1.61%),DLF Ltd (up 0.69%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 0.52%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 0.16%), and Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 0.03%).

On the other hand, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 0.33%), and Sobha Ltd (down 0.03%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 220.14 or 0.4% at 55420.

 

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 58.41 points or 0.37% at 15907.1.

The Nifty 50 index was down 10.55 points or 0.04% at 24120.55.

The BSE Sensex index was down 97.1 points or 0.12% at 79705.69.

On BSE,1997 shares were trading in green, 1328 were trading in red and 151 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 02 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

