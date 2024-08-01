Business Standard
Gujarat Containers standalone net profit rises 9.25% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 01 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
Sales rise 27.45% to Rs 40.67 crore
Net profit of Gujarat Containers rose 9.25% to Rs 2.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 27.45% to Rs 40.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 31.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales40.6731.91 27 OPM %10.5712.50 -PBDT3.853.52 9 PBT3.403.14 8 NP2.482.27 9
First Published: Aug 01 2024 | 1:52 PM IST

