Gujarat Containers standalone net profit rises 9.25% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Gujarat Containers rose 9.25% to Rs 2.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 27.45% to Rs 40.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 31.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.40.6731.9110.5712.503.853.523.403.142.482.27