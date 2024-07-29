Gujarat Cotex standalone net profit rises 1900.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 45.51% to Rs 7.13 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Gujarat Cotex rose 1900.00% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 45.51% to Rs 7.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.7.134.902.810.200.200.010.200.010.200.01