Gujarat Cotex standalone net profit rises 1900.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 45.51% to Rs 7.13 croreNet profit of Gujarat Cotex rose 1900.00% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 45.51% to Rs 7.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales7.134.90 46 OPM %2.810.20 -PBDT0.200.01 1900 PBT0.200.01 1900 NP0.200.01 1900
