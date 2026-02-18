Wednesday, February 18, 2026 | 11:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Gujarat Gas Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Gujarat Gas Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Feb 18 2026 | 11:23 AM IST

Gujarat Gas Ltd is quoting at Rs 411.85, down 0.71% on the day as on 10:24 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 29.38% in last one year as compared to a 11.94% rally in NIFTY and a 16.17% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Gujarat Gas Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 411.85, down 0.71% on the day as on 10:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.21% on the day, quoting at 25670.3. The Sensex is at 83238.9, down 0.25%.Gujarat Gas Ltd has gained around 1.3% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Gujarat Gas Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 6.24% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36388.45, down 0.4% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 35836 shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.14 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The PE of the stock is 24.58 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 11:23 AM IST

