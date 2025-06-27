Gujarat Gas Ltd gains for third straight session

Gujarat Gas Ltd is quoting at Rs 482.5, up 4.61% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 23.22% in last one year as compared to a 6.78% slide in NIFTY and a 12.31% slide in the Nifty Energy index.
Gujarat Gas Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 482.5, up 4.61% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.35% on the day, quoting at 25639.45. The Sensex is at 83998.77, up 0.29%. Gujarat Gas Ltd has gained around 4.77% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Gujarat Gas Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.1% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36179.1, up 1.28% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 14.04 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.32 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 27.73 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content