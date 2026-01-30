Gujarat Gas Ltd rises for third straight session

Gujarat Gas Ltd is quoting at Rs 426.7, up 1.52% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 12.2% in last one year as compared to a 7.59% jump in NIFTY and a 3.1% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

Gujarat Gas Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 426.7, up 1.52% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.5% on the day, quoting at 25293. The Sensex is at 82170.1, down 0.48%. Gujarat Gas Ltd has gained around 3.52% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Gujarat Gas Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.07% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35335.2, down 1.1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.77 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.32 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 24.95 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

