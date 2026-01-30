Friday, January 30, 2026 | 02:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sicagen India consolidated net profit rises 17.38% in the December 2025 quarter

Sicagen India consolidated net profit rises 17.38% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 30 2026 | 2:17 PM IST

Sales rise 25.89% to Rs 264.27 crore

Net profit of Sicagen India rose 17.38% to Rs 4.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 25.89% to Rs 264.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 209.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales264.27209.92 26 OPM %3.513.28 -PBDT9.595.76 66 PBT7.223.37 114 NP4.934.20 17

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

AIA Engineering consolidated net profit rises 13.58% in the December 2025 quarter

AIA Engineering consolidated net profit rises 13.58% in the December 2025 quarter

Exide Industries consolidated net profit rises 23.72% in the December 2025 quarter

Exide Industries consolidated net profit rises 23.72% in the December 2025 quarter

Gujarat Containers standalone net profit declines 8.64% in the December 2025 quarter

Gujarat Containers standalone net profit declines 8.64% in the December 2025 quarter

Saint-Gobain Sekurit India standalone net profit rises 11.10% in the December 2025 quarter

Saint-Gobain Sekurit India standalone net profit rises 11.10% in the December 2025 quarter

Dr Lal Pathlabs consolidated net profit declines 6.41% in the December 2025 quarter

Dr Lal Pathlabs consolidated net profit declines 6.41% in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 2:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayUnion Budget 2026 DateBank Nifty Trading StrategyUGC New Rule Protests ExplainedNifty Post-Budget Outlook Donald Trump Fed Chair PickDelhi Weather Forecast TodayPersonal Finance