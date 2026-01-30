Sicagen India consolidated net profit rises 17.38% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.89% to Rs 264.27 crore

Net profit of Sicagen India rose 17.38% to Rs 4.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 25.89% to Rs 264.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 209.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.264.27209.923.513.289.595.767.223.374.934.20

Powered by Capital Market - Live News