AIA Engineering consolidated net profit rises 13.58% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.12% to Rs 1048.74 crore

Net profit of AIA Engineering rose 13.58% to Rs 294.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 259.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 0.12% to Rs 1048.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1050.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1048.741050.0527.6826.96409.35353.58381.14327.39294.42259.21

