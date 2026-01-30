Friday, January 30, 2026 | 02:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
AIA Engineering consolidated net profit rises 13.58% in the December 2025 quarter

AIA Engineering consolidated net profit rises 13.58% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 30 2026 | 2:17 PM IST

Sales decline 0.12% to Rs 1048.74 crore

Net profit of AIA Engineering rose 13.58% to Rs 294.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 259.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 0.12% to Rs 1048.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1050.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1048.741050.05 0 OPM %27.6826.96 -PBDT409.35353.58 16 PBT381.14327.39 16 NP294.42259.21 14

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 2:17 PM IST

