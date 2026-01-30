Friday, January 30, 2026 | 02:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Paras Petrofils Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Paras Petrofils Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Jan 30 2026 | 2:32 PM IST

Raymond Realty Ltd, Magadh Sugar & Energy Ltd, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd and Integra Essentia Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 30 January 2026.

Raymond Realty Ltd, Magadh Sugar & Energy Ltd, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd and Integra Essentia Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 30 January 2026.

Paras Petrofils Ltd soared 18.67% to Rs 2.67 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 6.39 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 58791 shares in the past one month.

 

Raymond Realty Ltd surged 16.44% to Rs 500.1. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.21 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9169 shares in the past one month.

Magadh Sugar & Energy Ltd spiked 15.69% to Rs 483. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 840 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 214 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Congress, Congress flag

Govt attacking poor, jobs now taken away: Congress during MGNREGA protest

Brookfield (Photo: Bloomberg)

Brookfield India REIT Q3FY26 results: Net profit jumps 8-fold to ₹201 cr

Gold, Silver, Gold ETF, Silver ETF

Silver's volatility now doubles gold's. Motilal Oswal explains the risk

Aurobindo Pharma, Aurobindo Pharma logo

Aurobindo Pharma soars 6% on huge volumes; here's what triggered the rally

Stock Market LIVE Updates

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex slips 270 pts; Nifty near 25,300; SMIDs mix; metal, IT drag; FMCG gains

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd jumped 13.05% to Rs 34.83. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 13.52 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.37 lakh shares in the past one month.

Integra Essentia Ltd exploded 12.82% to Rs 1.76. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 12.6 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.69 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Barometers trade with substantial losses; European markets edge higher

Barometers trade with substantial losses; European markets edge higher

Barometers trade in positive terrain; Nifty tops 25,400 level

Barometers trade in positive terrain; Nifty tops 25,400 level

Sicagen India consolidated net profit rises 17.38% in the December 2025 quarter

Sicagen India consolidated net profit rises 17.38% in the December 2025 quarter

AIA Engineering consolidated net profit rises 13.58% in the December 2025 quarter

AIA Engineering consolidated net profit rises 13.58% in the December 2025 quarter

Exide Industries consolidated net profit rises 23.72% in the December 2025 quarter

Exide Industries consolidated net profit rises 23.72% in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 2:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayUnion Budget 2026 DateBank Nifty Trading StrategyUGC New Rule Protests ExplainedNifty Post-Budget Outlook Donald Trump Fed Chair PickDelhi Weather Forecast TodayPersonal Finance