Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gujarat Gas Ltd soars 2.35%, rises for third straight session

Gujarat Gas Ltd soars 2.35%, rises for third straight session

Last Updated : Feb 05 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

Gujarat Gas Ltd is quoting at Rs 478.55, up 2.35% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 22.3% in last one year as compared to a 8.17% gain in NIFTY and a 13.97% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

Gujarat Gas Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 478.55, up 2.35% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.08% on the day, quoting at 23721.35. The Sensex is at 78351.94, down 0.3%. Gujarat Gas Ltd has dropped around 5.98% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Gujarat Gas Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 4.09% in last one month and is currently quoting at 32896.7, up 1.26% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.87 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.54 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 482.45, up 2.71% on the day. Gujarat Gas Ltd is down 22.3% in last one year as compared to a 8.17% gain in NIFTY and a 13.97% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 26.26 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

First Published: Feb 05 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

