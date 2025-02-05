Business Standard

Ola Electric enters EV motorcycle segment with launch of Roadster X series

Image

Last Updated : Feb 05 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

Ola Electric Mobility announced its entry into the EV motorcycle segment with the launch of its Roadster X series to redefine motorcycling with impressive performance and a thrilling riding experience. Built on the company's scalable motorcycle platform, the all-new Roadster X series is being introduced starting at Rs 74,999 for the Roadster X, Rs 1,04,999 for the Roadster X+ 4.5kWh, and Rs 1,54,999 for the Roadster X+ 9.1kWh (with 4680 Bharat Cell) that offers an unrivalled range of 501 km/charge.

The all-new Roadster X comes in 2.5kWh, 3.5kWh and 4.5kWh variants and are priced at Rs 74,999, Rs 84,999 and Rs 94,999, respectively. The Roadster series comes with a standard warranty of 3 years/50,000 km. The deliveries for the Roadster series to commence from mid March onwards.

 

First Published: Feb 05 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

