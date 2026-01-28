Gujarat Poly Electronics standalone net profit rises 5144.68% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 14.73% to Rs 3.53 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Poly Electronics rose 5144.68% to Rs 24.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 14.73% to Rs 3.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.3.534.14-14.7310.6328.030.6227.980.5724.650.47

Powered by Capital Market - Live News