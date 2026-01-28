Gujarat Poly Electronics standalone net profit rises 5144.68% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 14.73% to Rs 3.53 croreNet profit of Gujarat Poly Electronics rose 5144.68% to Rs 24.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 14.73% to Rs 3.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales3.534.14 -15 OPM %-14.7310.63 -PBDT28.030.62 4421 PBT27.980.57 4809 NP24.650.47 5145
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 28 2026 | 3:17 PM IST