Wednesday, January 28, 2026 | 03:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Monte Carlo Fashions consolidated net profit rises 10.60% in the December 2025 quarter

Monte Carlo Fashions consolidated net profit rises 10.60% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 28 2026 | 3:17 PM IST

Sales rise 10.86% to Rs 608.38 crore

Net profit of Monte Carlo Fashions rose 10.60% to Rs 106.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 96.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 10.86% to Rs 608.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 548.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales608.38548.78 11 OPM %27.2428.22 -PBDT159.12145.96 9 PBT142.02130.07 9 NP106.9996.74 11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

V-Guard Industries consolidated net profit declines 5.25% in the December 2025 quarter

V-Guard Industries consolidated net profit declines 5.25% in the December 2025 quarter

ACC consolidated net profit declines 62.98% in the December 2025 quarter

ACC consolidated net profit declines 62.98% in the December 2025 quarter

BEL spurts as Q3 PAT jumps 21% YoY to Rs 1,590 cr

BEL spurts as Q3 PAT jumps 21% YoY to Rs 1,590 cr

Alphalogic Techsys Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Alphalogic Techsys Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Volumes soar at International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd counter

Volumes soar at International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd counter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 28 2026 | 3:17 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayBorder 2 Box Office Collection Day 5Tata Motors Q3 PreviewUGC New Rule Protests ExplainedMaruti Suzuki Q3 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayAjit Pawar Death in Plane CrashPersonal Finance