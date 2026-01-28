Monte Carlo Fashions consolidated net profit rises 10.60% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.86% to Rs 608.38 crore

Net profit of Monte Carlo Fashions rose 10.60% to Rs 106.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 96.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 10.86% to Rs 608.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 548.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.608.38548.7827.2428.22159.12145.96142.02130.07106.9996.74

