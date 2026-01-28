Wednesday, January 28, 2026 | 03:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Pine Labs reports consolidated net profit of Rs 42.39 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 28 2026 | 3:17 PM IST

Sales rise 23.71% to Rs 744.27 crore

Net profit of Pine Labs reported to Rs 42.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 56.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 23.71% to Rs 744.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 601.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales744.27601.64 24 OPM %17.7312.79 -PBDT142.9061.61 132 PBT74.77-14.64 LP NP42.39-56.67 LP

First Published: Jan 28 2026 | 3:17 PM IST

