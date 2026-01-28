Pine Labs reports consolidated net profit of Rs 42.39 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.71% to Rs 744.27 crore

Net profit of Pine Labs reported to Rs 42.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 56.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 23.71% to Rs 744.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 601.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.744.27601.6417.7312.79142.9061.6174.77-14.6442.39-56.67

