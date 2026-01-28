V-Guard Industries consolidated net profit declines 5.25% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.63% to Rs 1403.51 crore

Net profit of V-Guard Industries declined 5.25% to Rs 57.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 60.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 10.63% to Rs 1403.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1268.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1403.511268.658.788.21125.95103.7899.4378.7457.0660.22

