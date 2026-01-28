Solarworld Energy Solutions consolidated net profit rises 15.30% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 183.67% to Rs 578.23 croreNet profit of Solarworld Energy Solutions rose 15.30% to Rs 49.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 42.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 183.67% to Rs 578.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 203.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales578.23203.84 184 OPM %11.1928.82 -PBDT67.9558.49 16 PBT66.1658.43 13 NP49.2242.69 15
First Published: Jan 28 2026 | 3:17 PM IST