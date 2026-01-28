Solarworld Energy Solutions consolidated net profit rises 15.30% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 183.67% to Rs 578.23 crore

Net profit of Solarworld Energy Solutions rose 15.30% to Rs 49.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 42.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 183.67% to Rs 578.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 203.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.578.23203.8411.1928.8267.9558.4966.1658.4349.2242.69

