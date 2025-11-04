K P R Mill consolidated net profit rises 6.36% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.89% to Rs 1568.86 croreNet profit of K P R Mill rose 6.36% to Rs 218.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 205.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 9.89% to Rs 1568.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1427.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1568.861427.69 10 OPM %20.0320.76 -PBDT325.92322.84 1 PBT272.10271.06 0 NP218.03205.00 6
