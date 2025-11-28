Gunny Chem Tex India standalone net profit declines 98.28% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
Sales decline 93.09% to Rs 0.27 croreNet profit of Gunny Chem Tex India declined 98.28% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 93.09% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.273.91 -93 OPM %29.6389.26 -PBDT0.083.49 -98 PBT0.083.49 -98 NP0.063.49 -98
