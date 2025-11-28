Friday, November 28, 2025 | 09:19 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kamarhatty Company standalone net profit rises 41.77% in the September 2025 quarter

Kamarhatty Company standalone net profit rises 41.77% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Sales rise 24.23% to Rs 95.56 crore

Net profit of Kamarhatty Company rose 41.77% to Rs 5.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 24.23% to Rs 95.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 76.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales95.5676.92 24 OPM %15.0313.03 -PBDT12.626.96 81 PBT9.994.81 108 NP5.603.95 42

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 34.13 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 34.13 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Gifty Nifty suggests muted opening for equities; Tokyo clocks inflation rate of 2.7% in Oct

Gifty Nifty suggests muted opening for equities; Tokyo clocks inflation rate of 2.7% in Oct

Rail Vikas Nigam bags Rs 96-cr ECoR surveillance system contract

Rail Vikas Nigam bags Rs 96-cr ECoR surveillance system contract

Phoenix Mills allots 6,000 equity shares under ESOP

Phoenix Mills allots 6,000 equity shares under ESOP

Tata Elxsi announces strategic partnership with Druid Software

Tata Elxsi announces strategic partnership with Druid Software

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 28 2025 | 7:43 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodaySperm FreezingEPF Passbook UpdateCyclone SenyarBattlefield 6 Free TrialH-1B Visa ScamBig Boss 19 Voting TrendHong Kong FirePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon