Steel Products standalone net profit rises 139.19% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
Sales decline 36.88% to Rs 7.82 croreNet profit of Steel Products rose 139.19% to Rs 1.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 36.88% to Rs 7.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 12.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales7.8212.39 -37 OPM %25.191.21 -PBDT2.630.89 196 PBT2.460.77 219 NP1.770.74 139
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content