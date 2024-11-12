Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / H.G.Infra Eng slides after Q2 PAT fall 16% YoY to Rs 81 cr

H.G.Infra Eng slides after Q2 PAT fall 16% YoY to Rs 81 cr

Image

Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 9:50 AM IST

H.G. Infra Engineering dropped 4.33% to Rs 1,226.30 after the company reported 16.01% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 80.73 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared to Rs 96.12 crore posted in Q2 FY24.

Revenue from operations declined 5.46% YoY to Rs 902.40 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

Profit before tax shed 3.02% to Rs 125.23 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 129.13 crore recorded in Q2 FY24.

The companys total expenses slipped 5.71% YoY to Rs 781.19 crore in Q2 FY25. Employee benefits expense stood at Rs 75.55 crore (up 16.23% YoY) while Finance costs stood at Rs 62.42 crore (up 6.19% YoY) during the period under review.

 

On half year basis, the companys consolidated net profit shed 1.29% YoY to Rs 243.30 crore in H1 FY25 as compared to Rs 246.50 crore recorded in H1 FY24. Revenue from operations rose 5.41% YoY to Rs 2,430.44 crore in H1 FY25.

H.G. Infra Engineering is primarily involved in the construction of roads and highways in Odisha, Telangana, Rajasthan, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. HGIEL is accredited AA class by the Public Works Department (PWD) of the Government of Rajasthan (GoR) and is registered as an SS class contractor by the Military Engineer Services (MES).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Khalistan supporters

LIVE news: Brampton Triveni Centre in Canada cancels event amid Khalistani separatists threat

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital, Market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex muted at 79,500; Nifty at 24,150; Auto, FMCG stocks weigh

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump faces setback in South American trade as China gains ground in Peru

cyber crime

Centre freezes 450,000 'mule' bank accounts used in cyber fraud schemes

The average daily trading volume (ADTV) for the futures and options segment climbed to a new record high of Rs 537 trillion in September, rising 7.2 per cent on a month-on-month basis. The ADTV for the cash segment, however, fell nearly 4 per cent to

Nifty remains trapped in 24,000-24,500 range; probability of bounce higher

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 9:36 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySwiggy IPO AllotmentPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon