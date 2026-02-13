Friday, February 13, 2026 | 11:06 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
H.G. Infra Engg Q3 PAT fall 18% YoY to Rs 94 cr

H.G. Infra Engg Q3 PAT fall 18% YoY to Rs 94 cr

Feb 13 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

H.G. Infra Engineering reported an 18.1% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 94.28 crore on a 12.4% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,421.16 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) fell 22.8% to Rs 139.01 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 179.97 crore in Q3 FY25.

EBITDA rose 7.6% to Rs 308.78 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 286.90 crore in Q3 FY25. EBITDA margin reduced to 21.7% in Q3 FY26 as against 22.7% in Q3 FY25.

The companys total expenses rose 18.05% YoY to Rs 1,285.61 crore in Q3 FY26. The cost of materials consumed was at Rs 521.55 crore (up 13.39%), employee benefits expense stood at Rs 84.08 crore (down 2.02% YoY), while finance costs stood at Rs 129.18 crore (up 72.54% YoY) during the period under review.

 

H.G. Infra Engineering is an Indian road infrastructure company engaged in the business of Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) services and maintenance of roads, bridges, flyovers, and other infrastructure contract works.

Shares of H.G. Infra Engineering rose 0.30% to Rs 674.35 on the BSE.

