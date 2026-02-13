DC Infotech & Communication board approves conversion of warrants

At board meeting held on 12 February 2026

The board of DC Infotech & Communication at its meeting held on 12 February 2026 has approved conversion of 4 lakh convertible warrants into 4 lakh equity shares of the company on receipt of balance 75% of the consideration value. Post allotment, the paid up equity share capital has increased to 1,64,00,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News