Home / Markets / Capital Market News / DC Infotech & Communication board approves conversion of warrants

DC Infotech & Communication board approves conversion of warrants

Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 10:51 AM IST

At board meeting held on 12 February 2026

The board of DC Infotech & Communication at its meeting held on 12 February 2026 has approved conversion of 4 lakh convertible warrants into 4 lakh equity shares of the company on receipt of balance 75% of the consideration value. Post allotment, the paid up equity share capital has increased to 1,64,00,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each.

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 10:51 AM IST

