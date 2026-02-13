DC Infotech & Communication board approves conversion of warrants
At board meeting held on 12 February 2026The board of DC Infotech & Communication at its meeting held on 12 February 2026 has approved conversion of 4 lakh convertible warrants into 4 lakh equity shares of the company on receipt of balance 75% of the consideration value. Post allotment, the paid up equity share capital has increased to 1,64,00,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 10:51 AM IST