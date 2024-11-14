H. S. India standalone net profit declines 76.92% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.37% to Rs 6.18 croreNet profit of H. S. India declined 76.92% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 2.37% to Rs 6.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales6.186.33 -2 OPM %15.8620.06 -PBDT0.541.07 -50 PBT0.320.78 -59 NP0.150.65 -77
