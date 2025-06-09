Monday, June 09, 2025 | 12:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Acuite Ratings & Research upgrades ratings of Andrew Yule to 'B' with 'stable' outlook

Acuite Ratings & Research upgrades ratings of Andrew Yule to 'B' with 'stable' outlook

Image

Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Andrew Yule and Co (AYCL) said that Acuite Ratings & Research has upgraded its long-term rating on the bank facilities of the company to 'ACUIT? B' from 'ACUIT? C' and the outlook on the same is 'stable'.

The agency has reaffirmed the companys short-term rating at ACUITA4.

AcuitRatings stated that the rating upgrade and transition from Issuer non-cooperating reflects the regularization of earlier delays as was reported by Credit Bureau Information.

The rating further takes into account the decreasing operating income and EBDITA losses, albeit moderate financial risk profile and stretched liquidity. The rating also factors the benefits derived from diversified revenue segments and business acumen of management.

 

Andrew Yule and Co is a public sector entity engaged primarily in the tea processing business. AYCL has several tea gardens in West Bengal and Assam.

The company had reported a consolidated net loss Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 22.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Net sales rose 32% to Rs 97.51 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Q4 FY24.

The scrip advanced 0.06% to currently trade at Rs 31.57 on the BSE.

Barometers trade with modest gains; metal shares shine

JK Cement acquires majority stake in Saifco Cements to foray into J&K

HB Stockholdings Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Persistent Systems gains on re-appointing Dr. Anand Deshpande as MD

Glenmark Pharma rises after zanubrutinib launch in India

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 12:26 PM IST

