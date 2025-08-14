Thursday, August 14, 2025 | 09:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Alpa Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 130.78% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 9:40 AM IST

Sales decline 10.87% to Rs 19.11 crore

Net profit of Alpa Laboratories rose 130.78% to Rs 11.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 10.87% to Rs 19.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 21.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales19.1121.44 -11 OPM %2.252.47 -PBDT12.325.64 118 PBT11.775.10 131 NP11.775.10 131

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

