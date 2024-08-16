Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.36 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 69.75% to Rs 12.81 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net Loss of Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation reported to Rs 8.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 15.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 69.75% to Rs 12.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 42.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.12.8142.35-6.957.08-4.11-5.17-4.14-11.30-8.36-15.74