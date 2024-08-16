Ecoplast consolidated net profit rises 44.94% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.54% to Rs 30.40 croreNet profit of Ecoplast rose 44.94% to Rs 2.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 19.54% to Rs 30.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 25.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales30.4025.43 20 OPM %9.7010.22 -PBDT3.953.12 27 PBT3.302.54 30 NP2.581.78 45
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content